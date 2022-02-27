Techie leaves lucrative Rs 1-crore job to chase his IoT research dream

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: A young researcher from Prakasam district is determined to chase his dream of research in computers and Internet of Things (IoT). The youngster even left a Rs 1 crore salary job at a university in Dubai to live his dreams.

Dr Donta Praveen Kumar, 32, belongs to Mokshagundam village of the district. Incidentally, the village is the ancestral native of Bharat Ratna awardee engineer Mokshagundam Visweswaraiah. Now, the youth is working as an associate with computer research expert- Schahram Dustdar of Vienna University- Austria, known for his work on distributed systems and elastic computing.

Praveen kumar is working on technical innovation through his research in computers and IoT and getting solutions by taking the human brain as a model. He is trying to make a data server with data cleaning ability without any outside assistance.

Born in a middle-class family, his father D Polaiah is a retired Army employee and mother Radha is a house maker. He completed his schooling in Government Residential School at Srisailam in 2006 and completed Intermediate in 2008 from a private institute at Nandyal. Further, he completed his BTech and MTech from the JNTU-Anantapur, Department of Computer Science and Engineering with Distinction in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Later, Praveen did PhD at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in May 2021. From July 2019 to January 2020, he is a visiting PhD fellow at Mobile and Cloud Lab, Institute of Computer Science, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Tartu, Estonia, under the Dora plus grant provided by the Archimedes Foundation, Estonia.

He published a number of research papers as a solo researcher, and along with associates. Praveen Kumar is currently working as a university assistant (Post-doc) with nearly Rs 50 lakh per year salary at the Distributed Systems Group, Institute for Information Systems Engineering, TU Wien (Technical University of Vienna), Vienna- Austria since July 2021.

“Research in computer science is my favourite field and now I am associated with my favourite prof Schahram Dustdar in the research work related to the IoT, cooperative transmission scheduling, and offloading with the collaboration of fog and cloud for industrial IoT applications."

"Nowadays due to the availability of the internet, the usage of electronic devices has increased enormously. With this, the data servers are facing tremendous pressure. To reduce this pressure, we are now doing research taking human brain models to get solutions for self-cleaning of the servers,” Praveen Kumar said.