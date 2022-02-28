STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
128 record surgeries performed on kids in four months by Tirupati hospital

Soon after YSR Congress formed the government, Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister disclosed his thoughts of having an exclusive paediatric hospital to treat cardiac ailments.

Published: 28th February 2022

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a short span of little over four months since its inauguration, Sri Padmavati Paediatric Cardiac Hospital in Tirupati, under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has successfully performed a record 128 cardiac surgeries on children aged just days to eighteen years.

Besides bearing the entire cost of surgeries and post operative care, attendants of the patients are being provided free accommodation and food by the state government. The Andhra Pradesh government is the only government to do so in the entire country. 

When he was Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy came up with the Aarogyasri scheme, under which heart surgeries for children were performed for free. He dreamt of having an exclusive hospital for the children suffering from cardiac ailments. That dream was fulfilled by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming Chief Minister. He inaugurated Sri Padmavati Pediatric Cardiac Hospital on October 11, 2021.

Soon after YSR Congress formed the government, Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister disclosed his thoughts of having an exclusive paediatric hospital to treat cardiac ailments. He suggested TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy to take up the issue.

According to a survey, every year on an average 10,000 children are born in the state with congenital heart disease and the condition of one third among them is critical and several of them are unable to celebrate their first birthday. If a timely medical intervention is there, chances of them lending a good life with a bright future can not be ruled out. 

Understanding all such aspects, TTD, which itself helps several people suffering from life threatening diseases through its various hospitals and schemes like Sri Venkateswara Pravachanam came forward to construct a 350 bed hospital for children.

In a short order, spending Rs 25 crore, TTD constructed a 70-bed Sri Padmavati Pediatric Cardiac Hospital in the old block of TTD-run BIRRD Hospital. This temporary hospital has 40 ICU beds, three Laminar Flow OTs, outpatient block, five consultation suites. 

Besides ten regular surgeons, specialists from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad as visiting consultants are extending their medical services. Since the inauguration, five to six surgeries are being performed on an average every day.

