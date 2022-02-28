STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 136 fresh COVID cases; toll crosses 2,000-mark in Chittoor district

The overall recoveries have gone past 23 lakh in the State as over 800 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

Published: 28th February 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The overall fatalities in Chittoor district touched the 2,000-mark, highest among all the 13 districts, with a lone fatality reported in the last 24 hours from the district taking the overall deaths to 14,726. The overall recoveries have gone past 23 lakh in the State as over 800 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

Andhra Pradesh reported 136 fresh cases from more than 15,000 samples tested. So far, the State has reported more than 23.17 lakh from over 3.30 crore samples tested. Two districts - Srikakulam and Vizianagaram - did not report even a single infection while five other districts logged less than 10 new infections. 

The highest of 26 new cases were reported from Guntur district closely followed by 25 in East Godavari. The four Rayalaseema districts reported less than 30 infections while Visakhapatnam logged 12 infections. Another 803 patients recovered from the virus bringing down the active caseload to less than 3,000.

EG has the highest of 1,205 active cases while the remaining 12 districts have less than 500. Six districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 18 in Kurnool.

