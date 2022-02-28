Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates INS Visakhapatnam to nation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dedicated INS Visakhapatnam, the indigenously designed and constructed guided-missile stealth destroyer named after the City of Destiny - Visakhapatnam, to the nation in a formal ceremony held at Naval Dockyard on Sunday. The ship is on her maiden visit to the port city for participating in the PFR and MILAN-2022.

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of P15B class of guided-missile stealth destroyers and was commissioned on November 21 last year. It symbolises India’s matured shipbuilding capability and quest for the ‘Make in India’ initiative towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The crew of the ship abides by her motto 'Yasho Labhasva' - a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'Attain Glory'. The phrase embodies the indomitable spirit and capability of the mighty ship to achieve success and glory in every endeavour. The motto inspires her crew to surmount all odds and uphold the glory of the Ship, Service, and nation always.

The Chief Minister who was accompanied by wife, YS Bharati, took a short tour of the ship and interacted with the crew after the dedication ceremony. Jagan also visited the indigenously built submarine INS Vela at the dockyard.

