Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launches pulse polio programme

The Governor appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of 5 years to the nearest vaccination centre between February 27 to March 2.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2022, by administering polio drops to children below five years of age at a programme held in Raj Bhavan Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the four-day Pulse Polio immunisation campaign has been launched with an aim to eradicate poliomyelitis (polio) in the country by vaccinating all children under the age of five years to protect them against the polio virus and to fight against the virus through a large-scale, pulse vaccination programme and monitoring of poliomyelitis cases.

Governor Harichandan said children of less than five years of age are targeted for administration of polio drops in the State, as part of the drive to sustain polio eradication in the country and as a result there has been not a single case of polio reported in the country since 2011. 

The Governor appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of 5 years to the nearest vaccination centre between February 27 to March 2.

