Andhra Pradesh: YSRC corporator's husband releases video alleging harassment, threatens suicide

In the selfie video, Peddababu alleged that some party leaders are creating trouble in his business by colluding with others, who joined the party after leaving the TDP.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress Flag

YSR Congress (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress 48th division corporator Attaluri Adi Lakshmi's husband Attaluri Peddababu created a flutter on Sunday after he released a video threatening to commit suicide as he was unable to bear harassment from his colleagues and senior leaders.

The active YSR Congress leader Peddababu has been running a cable business for over a decade in Vijayawada. In the selfie video, Peddababu alleged that some party leaders are creating trouble in his business by colluding with others, who joined the party after leaving the TDP.

In the three minute video, Peddababu lamented that he bore huge losses in the business due to some YSRC leaders. He alleged that YSRC leaders Ramesh and Narasimha, who are also into the cable business, threatened him to leave the business or face consequences. 

He further pointed out that police have failed to take action on his complaint that some unidentified miscreants had cut cable wires during the night. Peddababu further demanded Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa to render justice. Peddababu stated that he was ready to end his life.

"I devoted my entire life to the party and leaders whom I worked with. I never expected that my own party leaders would do this to me. Those responsible for this situation needs to be punished severely otherwise I will end my life," Peddababu stated.

When The New Indian Express tried to contact the Endowments Minister, he was unavailable for comment.

