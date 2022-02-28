Don't fall into TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's trap: Andhra Pradesh minister to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has advised Jana Sena Party chief and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan not to fall in the trap of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to politicise every issue, including films, for his selfish political gains. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak hit the screens recently amid the ongoing controversy over movie ticket prices in the State.

The State government is facing flak for allegedly dragging the issue of fixing movie ticket prices, forcing postponement of several big- ticket movies.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Minister rubbished the false propaganda of closure of theatres where Bheemla Nayak movie was released and said no fresh conditions were set for the film. "The same rules were in force in the State when other Telugu movies like Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda were released,’" Nani pointed out.

The Minister said some vested interests, who want Chandrababu Naidu to come to power, are misleading Pawan Kalyan and added that they would use and cheat him for their political mileage. "Pawan Kalyan has released his Bheemla Nayak movie despite knowing that the GO fixing movie ticket prices was not released. Now, he is politicising the issue for political interests," the Minister alleged.

Condemning the false propaganda on Chiranjeevi's meeting with the Chief Minister, he said the Chief Minister respects Chiranjeevi, who has been working for the welfare of the film industry.

The Minister asserted that the same policy will be implemented for the movies of all heroes in the State and said the State government will not tolerate looting the public and take stern action against black ticketing.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won with 151 seats and got more than 50 per cent vote share and is continuously working for the welfare of the people and added that Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state using caste, religion and politics.

"TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu would not succeed in his attempts and Jagan would come back to power as he has the support of the people," the minister said.