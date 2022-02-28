STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medicos from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram in Ukraine under grip of fear, uncertainty

They are also reportedly facing difficulties in getting food, water and other essentials since Saturday night. 

Published: 28th February 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mylapalli Yamuna

Mylapalli Yamuna (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram medicos stranded in Kharkiv National Medical University are worried about their safe evacuation as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine. They have been staying in bunkers for the past 72 hours to save themselves from Russian bombings.  

They are also reportedly facing difficulties in getting food, water and other essentials since Saturday night. Though the Government of India assured them of their safe evacuation, the students have been losing hope since Saturday night after Russia intensified its attacks on Kharkiv city.

A few videos circulating on social media platforms, which show Russian army attacks and Ukraine civilians beating up Indian students, added to their agony. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mylapalli Yamuna, who is stranded in Kharkiv National Medical University, said, "The explosions have intensified since Saturday night. The situation in Kharkiv is worsening hour by hour. We are facing a tough time in minus degree temperature in the bunkers for the past 48 hours.  All the essentials were over by Sunday morning."

"We are running out of water and food. We are also afraid of the rumours of possible attacks on civilians. My parents are also worried a lot. I appeal to the Indian government to evacuate us from Ukraine at the earliest," she pleaded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharkiv National Medical University Vizianagaram Mylapalli Yamuna Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Ukraine Russia tensions
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp