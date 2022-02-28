Medicos from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram in Ukraine under grip of fear, uncertainty

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram medicos stranded in Kharkiv National Medical University are worried about their safe evacuation as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine. They have been staying in bunkers for the past 72 hours to save themselves from Russian bombings.

They are also reportedly facing difficulties in getting food, water and other essentials since Saturday night. Though the Government of India assured them of their safe evacuation, the students have been losing hope since Saturday night after Russia intensified its attacks on Kharkiv city.

A few videos circulating on social media platforms, which show Russian army attacks and Ukraine civilians beating up Indian students, added to their agony.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mylapalli Yamuna, who is stranded in Kharkiv National Medical University, said, "The explosions have intensified since Saturday night. The situation in Kharkiv is worsening hour by hour. We are facing a tough time in minus degree temperature in the bunkers for the past 48 hours. All the essentials were over by Sunday morning."

"We are running out of water and food. We are also afraid of the rumours of possible attacks on civilians. My parents are also worried a lot. I appeal to the Indian government to evacuate us from Ukraine at the earliest," she pleaded.