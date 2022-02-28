STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MILAN-2022: Indian Navy's might mesmerises Visakhapatnam citizens

The sky diving demonstration was the show-stealer, in which six divers landed next to the dais and presented a memento to the Chief Minister. 

Published: 28th February 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Action packed operational demonstration by naval aircraft as part of MILAN 2022

Action packed operational demonstration by naval aircraft as part of MILAN 2022. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: People witnessed an enthralling operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and a colourful International City Parade on Sunday evening at RK Beach as part of the MILAN-2022.  

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the chief guest for the event. The operational demonstration showcased Navy's special operations and sky diving by marine commandos, rescue operations by helicopters Chetak and Seaking, and fly-past by naval aircraft including Dornier and MIG 21. 

The sky diving demonstration was the show-stealer, in which six divers landed next to the dais and presented a memento to the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan extended a warm welcome to all participants from the 39 friendly foreign countries and lauded the Indian Navy for their selfless service to the nation.

Stating that it was a proud day for the people of Vizag, Jagan said tnhat Visakhapatnam is the city of destiny and no wonder the state-of-the-art, indigenously-built INS Visakhapatnam was named after it. The Chief Minister thanked the Navy for depicting pictures of the landmark Dolphin's Nose along with the lighthouse and the State animal black buck (Krishna Jinka) on the ship. 

The parade included marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, visiting navies, NCC, SCC, Sainik School Korukonda, AP Police, AP Fire Services and ex-servicemen. The dance performances by cultural troupes and tableaux by AP Tourism Department, celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', kept the audience captivated. 

The spectacular hornpipe dance by the cadets from Sea Cadet Corps, the dance performance  on the theme 'global peace' by students of Navy Children School, tattoo ceremony by the Indian Naval Band and a grand dance finale by artists showcased the cultural vibrancy of India and added colour to the City Parade. 

The event culminated with a spectacular laser show, fireworks and illumination by naval ships at anchorage including INS Visakhapatnam, which was dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister earlier in the day.

The RK Beach road was decked up for the spectacular show, with participating contingents marching under their respective national colours, showcasing their cultural heritage. It was a show of strength by the Indian Navy during the operational display.

Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh and Indonesia, along with QUAD members are among the countries that are participating with their warships in the sea phase of Milan,  which will start on March 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Beach MILAN 2022 International City Parade YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam navy programme Indian Navy
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp