MILAN-2022: Indian Navy's might mesmerises Visakhapatnam citizens

VISAKHAPATNAM: People witnessed an enthralling operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and a colourful International City Parade on Sunday evening at RK Beach as part of the MILAN-2022.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the chief guest for the event. The operational demonstration showcased Navy's special operations and sky diving by marine commandos, rescue operations by helicopters Chetak and Seaking, and fly-past by naval aircraft including Dornier and MIG 21.

The sky diving demonstration was the show-stealer, in which six divers landed next to the dais and presented a memento to the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan extended a warm welcome to all participants from the 39 friendly foreign countries and lauded the Indian Navy for their selfless service to the nation.

Stating that it was a proud day for the people of Vizag, Jagan said tnhat Visakhapatnam is the city of destiny and no wonder the state-of-the-art, indigenously-built INS Visakhapatnam was named after it. The Chief Minister thanked the Navy for depicting pictures of the landmark Dolphin's Nose along with the lighthouse and the State animal black buck (Krishna Jinka) on the ship.

The parade included marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, visiting navies, NCC, SCC, Sainik School Korukonda, AP Police, AP Fire Services and ex-servicemen. The dance performances by cultural troupes and tableaux by AP Tourism Department, celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', kept the audience captivated.

The spectacular hornpipe dance by the cadets from Sea Cadet Corps, the dance performance on the theme 'global peace' by students of Navy Children School, tattoo ceremony by the Indian Naval Band and a grand dance finale by artists showcased the cultural vibrancy of India and added colour to the City Parade.

The event culminated with a spectacular laser show, fireworks and illumination by naval ships at anchorage including INS Visakhapatnam, which was dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister earlier in the day.

The RK Beach road was decked up for the spectacular show, with participating contingents marching under their respective national colours, showcasing their cultural heritage. It was a show of strength by the Indian Navy during the operational display.

Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh and Indonesia, along with QUAD members are among the countries that are participating with their warships in the sea phase of Milan, which will start on March 1.