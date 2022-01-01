STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

166 new Covid cases emerge, Andhra Pradesh logs 2 more deaths

As many as 91 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,61,496.

Published: 01st January 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Testing, Covid

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the last 24-hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, another 166 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported from 31,844 samples, taking the state’s tally to 20,77,145

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, eight districts reported new cases in double digits. Visakhapatnam district reported the highest of 31 new cases followed by 28  in Chittoor, 21 in Krishna district, and 13 in Nellore, 12 in West Godavari, 10 each in East Godavari and Guntur districts.

Five districts reported less than 10 cases each with Kadapa and Srikakulam districts reporting the least of three cases, each, followed by eight in Vizianagaram and nine in Kurnool. As many as 91 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,61,496.

The state’s active caseload, which witnessed a marginal jump and reached to 1,081 on Thursday, further increased to 1,154. Chittoor district has the highest of 227 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 18 cases. Two fatalities were reported, one each from Guntur and Krishna districts, taking the toll to 14,495.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid numbers Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Andhra Pradesh Health Department
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp