166 new Covid cases emerge, Andhra Pradesh logs 2 more deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the last 24-hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, another 166 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported from 31,844 samples, taking the state’s tally to 20,77,145

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, eight districts reported new cases in double digits. Visakhapatnam district reported the highest of 31 new cases followed by 28 in Chittoor, 21 in Krishna district, and 13 in Nellore, 12 in West Godavari, 10 each in East Godavari and Guntur districts.

Five districts reported less than 10 cases each with Kadapa and Srikakulam districts reporting the least of three cases, each, followed by eight in Vizianagaram and nine in Kurnool. As many as 91 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,61,496.

The state’s active caseload, which witnessed a marginal jump and reached to 1,081 on Thursday, further increased to 1,154. Chittoor district has the highest of 227 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 18 cases. Two fatalities were reported, one each from Guntur and Krishna districts, taking the toll to 14,495.