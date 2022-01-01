After Guntur Jinnah Tower, BJP demands renaming Visakhapatnam King George Hospital

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Friday demanded the government to rename the Jinnah Tower in Guntur and the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. He said if the government fails to rename the hospital, the BJP would launch an agitation.

Addressing media persons, Veerraju said Jinnah was responsible for the partition of India on religious lines in 1947. He said he was surprised how the state government remained a silent spectator on this issue.

Veerraju questioned if Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was a fan of Jinnah and asked the Chief Minister to rename the tower, failing which the BJP would forcibly change the name of the tower.

Further, the state BJP president pointed out that the same situation prevailed in Visakhapatnam.

He asked the government to rename it after Sardar Gouthu Lachanna, a freedom figther and notable BC leader or after the freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanatham.

BJP state chief Veerraju said the state’s first engineer Veenam Veeranna’s statue should be erected at Sir Arthur Cotton’s Barrage.

Stating that the contribution of Veenam Veeranna was huge in constructing the barrage, Veerraju said the efforts of the engineer in constructing the anicut is appreciable.

“A small statue of Veeranna was erected at Dowleswaram, which is pitiful. Is it the way to show respect towards the sons of our soil,” he questioned.

There are plans afoot to erect a big statue of Veeranna in West Godavari district, he said and added that unable to digest the strengthening of BJP in the state, YSRC leaders are involved in mudslinging against him.