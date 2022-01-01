STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh MLA flays Opposition for targeting CM Jagan, spreading ‘false’ information

The Sattenapalli MLA slammed the opposition for propagating false information on the One Time Settlement scheme.

Published: 01st January 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing 2021 as a year of welfare and development, MLA Ambati Rambabu said the opposition parties in the state have come under one roof with the intention to defame the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of sheer jealousy.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said his party swept all elections, which attests to the fact that people trust the YSRC as it has implemented welfare schemes despite the financial constraints due to the Covid pandemic. 

The Sattenapalli MLA said the YSRC government distributed 31 lakh house site pattas to the beneficiaries without any hassle and, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, effectively contained the pandemic.

“The opposition parties are jealous of the good governance of the Chief Minister and targeting him.” He slammed the opposition for propagating false information on the One Time Settlement scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu YSRC government Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh government One Time Settlement Scheme
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp