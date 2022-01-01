Andhra Pradesh MLA flays Opposition for targeting CM Jagan, spreading ‘false’ information

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing 2021 as a year of welfare and development, MLA Ambati Rambabu said the opposition parties in the state have come under one roof with the intention to defame the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of sheer jealousy.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said his party swept all elections, which attests to the fact that people trust the YSRC as it has implemented welfare schemes despite the financial constraints due to the Covid pandemic.

The Sattenapalli MLA said the YSRC government distributed 31 lakh house site pattas to the beneficiaries without any hassle and, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, effectively contained the pandemic.

“The opposition parties are jealous of the good governance of the Chief Minister and targeting him.” He slammed the opposition for propagating false information on the One Time Settlement scheme.