Committee, film industry stakeholders to discuss movie ticket prices on January 11

It may be recalled here that the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the GO 35 issued by the state government, reducing rates of movie tickets in theatres.

Published: 01st January 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee constituted by the state government to examine and finalise the movie ticket prices held a virtual meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet.

Preliminary discussions were held among the committee members and various stakeholders, including exhibitors, distributors, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and members of the cinegoer’s association as to how to go about the fixation of rates for admission into cinema theatres. During the deliberations, members expressed their views and also gave suggestions.

It was decided by the committee that the views and suggestions will be discussed comprehensively in the next meeting to be held on January 11.

It was learnt that the distributors, as well as the exhibitors, objected to the cinema ticket prices in the C Class Centres. They said that they can not operate theatres as per the meagre prices fixed through GO 35 and sought the government to enhance the ticket rates.

It may be recalled here that the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the GO 35 issued by the state government, reducing rates of movie tickets in theatres in municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats and gram panchayats. The government issued the GO on April 8, which was challenged by the exhibitors in the High Court.

The High Court also directed the state government to constitute a committee and submit the details of the deliberations of the committee. 

Cinema ticket prices Andhra Pradesh government
