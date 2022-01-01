STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union Secretary takes stock of NREGA in Andhra Pradesh

As part of his visit to the state, Nagendra Nath Sinha met the Andhra Pradesh government officials and took stock of the implementation of the NREGA and Rurban Mission.

Published: 01st January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh, MNREGA

Representational image. (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha felt that though the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) was implemented, there is still a need to formulate comprehensive planning.

He also suggested increasing the duration and providing better training to field assistants. As part of his visit to the state on Friday, Nagendra Nath Sinha met the state government officials and took stock of the implementation of the NREGA and Rurban Mission.

Explaining the progress achieved by the state, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi urged the Centre to immediately release pending funds under NREGS. Gopal Krishna also appealed to the Centre to increase funding for the construction of Anganwadi buildings from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Andhra Pradesh NREGA planning
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp