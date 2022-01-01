Union Secretary takes stock of NREGA in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha felt that though the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) was implemented, there is still a need to formulate comprehensive planning.

He also suggested increasing the duration and providing better training to field assistants. As part of his visit to the state on Friday, Nagendra Nath Sinha met the state government officials and took stock of the implementation of the NREGA and Rurban Mission.

Explaining the progress achieved by the state, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi urged the Centre to immediately release pending funds under NREGS. Gopal Krishna also appealed to the Centre to increase funding for the construction of Anganwadi buildings from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.