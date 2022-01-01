STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada city police initiate steps to protect Vangaveeti Radha

CP Rana said a special team is investigating the case and examining CCTV footage to find the persons who conducted recce near Radha’s house.

Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the allegations of former MLA Vangaveeti Radha that some people had conducted recce and were trying to kill him, Vijayawada city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata informed that the police department is taking all measures to provide safety and security to the latter. 

CP Rana said a special team is investigating the case and examining CCTV footage to find the persons who conducted recce near Radha’s house. He added that the State government provided security cover to Radha, but he refused,  saying his followers and well-wishers will protect him. 

The TDP leader claimed he was facing a life threat at a gathering held to mark his father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao’s death anniversary  on December 26 in Gudivada mandal. “Vijayawada city police will take great care of Radha. I also request people and media not to believe in unconfirmed news and maintain restrain,” CP Rana told. 

