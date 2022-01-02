STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active caseload rises to 1,200 as COVID spike continues in Andhra

Visakhapatnam reported the highest of 40 new cases followed by 29 in Chittoor, 26 in Krishna, 21 in Guntur and 18 in Anantapur district. 

Published: 02nd January 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 176 Covid-19 infections from 30,717 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, which took the aggregate infections to 20,77,321. Once again, the State did not report any new death. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday, five districts reported new cases in double digits.

Eight other districts reported less than 10 cases each with Kadapa seeing the least growth of just one, followed by Vizinagaram with two new cases and Praksham with three new cases.

As many as 103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,61,599. 

The State’s active caseload continued to increase and on Saturday it stood at 1,227. Chittoor district has the highest of 238 active cases of Covid-19.

