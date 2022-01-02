STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSBCL sells liquor worth Rs 124 crore on December 31 

APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy said the average sale of liquor through the Corporation outlets and bars and restaurants is between Rs 65 crore and Rs 70 crore a day.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) sold liquor worth Rs 124 crore on Friday. The APSBCL revenue on December 31 is more than Rs 50 crore of its average daily business. More than 1.20 lakh cases of liquor and 47,000 cases of beer were sold on the last day of 2021.

APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy said the average sale of liquor through the Corporation outlets and bars and restaurants is between Rs 65 crore and Rs 70 crore a day. The APSBCL registered a quantum jump in its daily sales on New Year’s eve, he said.

Unlike Telangana, which allowed the sale of liquor in shops till 12 midnight and bars till 1 am, the AP government enhanced the timings of APSBCL outlets and bars by one hour (till 10 pm and 12 midnight, respectively) on December 31. Tipplers thronged the APSBCL outlets in large numbers with the reduction in the prices of liquor. 

Though there was an increase in the sale of liquor by 20% after the government reducing the prices by 15-20% recently, there was no increase in the revenue. On December 31, the daily revenue of the APSBCL almost doubled. 

