CM Jagan, Governor greeted on New Year’s Day 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the New Year at his camp office here on Saturday with cake cutting in the presence of ministers and officials. 

Published: 02nd January 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cuts cake on the eve of New Year day at his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the New Year at his camp office here on Saturday with cake cutting in the presence of ministers and officials. Priests blessed him by chanting vedic hymns and gave him prasadam, and TTD calendars and diaries. 

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas, Audimulapu Suresh, Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Government Advisor Adityanath Das, Secretaries Solomon Arokiaraj, Revu Muthyalaraju and other officials were present on the occasion.

Governor’s Special CS RP Sisodia wished the Chief Minister on the New Year on behalf of the Governor.
Meanwhile, priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam presented Veda Ashirvachanam to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Durga temple board chairperson Somi Naidu, Endowments secetary G Vani Mohan and EO D Bhramaramba gave prasadam to the Governor. 

Chief Information Commissioner P Ramesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, Director of BC Welfare P Arjun Rao and general secretary of AP State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society A.K. Parida called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and greeted him on the occasion of the New Year.

Earlier, Governor Harichandan released the 2022 Year Calendar brought out by Raj Bhavan, in the presence of  RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and A Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary, and other officers. 

