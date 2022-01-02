CM launches enhanced pension, says Andhra government spending more on welfare schemes for poor 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the social security pension for the elderly people, widows, physically challenged, handloom weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, cobblers and other sections has been enhanced as his government is committed to their welfare.

Launching the enhanced social security pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka at Prathipadu in Guntur district on Saturday, Jagan said he is fulfilling his promise of enhancing pensions to Rs 3,000 per month in a phased manner.

“My first signature as the Chief Minister was on the file enhancing the social security pensions to Rs 2,250 per month from Rs 1,000 in 2019. After two and a half years, I have again enhanced the pensions to Rs 2,500 per month,” he said, greeting the people of the State on the occasion of New Year.

“Any society wants to walk from darkness to light, backwardness to development, inequality to equality, besides self-respect and self-reliance. Every family wants to have its present better than the past and its future even brighter. Our government is striving to make it possible,” he declared.

Drawing comparison between the previous TDP regime and the YSRC government, he said the pension scheme was implemented by spending mere Rs 400 crore a month benefiting 39 lakh people in the State earlier.

‘State govt spending Rs 1,570 crore on Pension Kanuka for 62 lakh people’

Now, the State government is implementing the YSR Pension Kanuka by spending Rs 1,570 crore per month, benefiting 62 lakh people. Almost every aspect mentioned in the YSRC poll manifesto has been fulfilled in the last 30 months. Pension is being distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries. The government is also providing pension to people suffering from chronic illness. AP is the only State in the country to come up with such an initiative. On the YSR Pension Kanuka alone, the government has so far spent over Rs 45,000 crore giving no scope for any corruption in its implementation, he explained.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said there are several people who criticise the government even though it has been doing good to those who cannot earn a living.

Citing the instances of the opposition going to court against distribution of house sites to the poor in Amaravati on the pretext of ‘demographic imbalance’, he said such critics are also opposing the One-Time Settlement Scheme unable to digest the fact that it enables the poor get all rights on their houses.

Despite financial crunch due to Covid-19, the government has not halted any welfare scheme. In case of any difficulty in getting social security pension, the beneficiaries can contact village/ward secretariats or volunteers by dialling the toll free number 1902, he said.

Oppn anti-poor: Jagan

Describing critics of the State government and those obstructing its welfare initiatives as ‘anti-poor’, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the opposition of politicising the introduction of English medium education, distribution of house sites for the poor and even regulation of cinema ticket prices, leaving no aspect that benefits the poor Rs 256 cr for Guntur Channel Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rs 256 crore was sanctioned for the Guntur Channel expansion and the project will be completed in two years. He sanctioned a new Primary Health Centre building at Pedanandipadu, CC roads, drains and sports centre