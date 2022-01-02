IIM-Vizag records 100 per cent placement once again with average package of Rs 14.6 lakh per annum

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam has yet again achieved 100 per cent placement with a highest package of Rs 23.5 lakh per annum and an average package of Rs 14.6 lakh per annum for its outgoing sixth MBA batch.

Held on a rolling basis, the placement season witnessed over 75 companies participating in the process and making multiple offers with over 40 new recruiters offering roles across various domains, including consulting, strategy, finance, product management, sales and marketing, HR, IT and analytics, the IIM officials said on Sunday.

There has been an overwhelming increase in the number of recruiters willing to join hands with the institute, which highlights the strides IIM-Vizag has made notwithstanding the challenges posed by the pandemic, they added.

Congratulating the students and thanking the recruiters, director prof M Chandrashekhar said, “This is the perfect gift the students gave us on the New Year’s Eve. Competence and confidence of our students are a winning combination. Facilitating close connect between what is needed and what is taught, our faculty brought to bear on their teaching, a symbiosis of pedagogy and technology that the students gainfully leveraged.”