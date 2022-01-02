STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loan fraud: Narasapuram MP Krishna Raju named in CBI chargesheet 

In addition to Ind-Barath, eight sister companies of the group have also been named. Sokeo Power, a contractor company for Ind-Barath, and its MD Y Nagarjuna Rao are also named in the chargesheet.

Published: 02nd January 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is among the 16 people named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the Special CBI Judge on Friday, for an alleged loss of Rs 947.71 crore to a consortium of lenders. Raghu Rama is the CMD of Ind-Barath Power Madras Limited, against whom the allegations were made. 

In addition to Ind-Barath, eight sister companies of the group have also been named. Sokeo Power, a contractor company for Ind-Barath, and its MD Y Nagarjuna Rao are also named in the chargesheet. CBI alleges that Ind-Barath neither completed the project, nor complied with the terms of the loan agreements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp