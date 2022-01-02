Loan fraud: Narasapuram MP Krishna Raju named in CBI chargesheet 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is among the 16 people named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the Special CBI Judge on Friday, for an alleged loss of Rs 947.71 crore to a consortium of lenders. Raghu Rama is the CMD of Ind-Barath Power Madras Limited, against whom the allegations were made.

In addition to Ind-Barath, eight sister companies of the group have also been named. Sokeo Power, a contractor company for Ind-Barath, and its MD Y Nagarjuna Rao are also named in the chargesheet. CBI alleges that Ind-Barath neither completed the project, nor complied with the terms of the loan agreements.