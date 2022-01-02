Mangal Ltd wins State-level CII contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CII-Andhra Pradesh virtually organised the 34th edition of Andhra Pradesh State Level Quality Circle Competition for 2021 through Digital Platform.

Mangal Industries Limited (Vivekananda-01 QC team) stood first in the contest followed by Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (Badlav QC team) and Amara Raja Electronics Limited (Power zone QC team) in second and third spots. Thirteen teams took part in the competitions. CII has been advocating the need for increased attention to quality and productivity by industry. It has been spreading the message of creating the need for total quality management. Quality circles are vital TQM Tools.