Opposition conspiring against Andhra government, CM kept 95 per cent of poll promises, says Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that a new era has begun in the State under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the Opposition parties for conspiring against the government and reminded them how they were rejected by the people upon failing to meet their aspirations.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that a new era has begun in the State since the inception of the YSRC government, which is implementing all the promises made in the manifesto despite facing challenges due to Covid.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proven to be a true visionary leader by fulfilling 95 per cent of the poll promises and directly credited Rs 1.16 lakh crore through DBT under various welfare schemes without any corruption.”

Sajjala stated that the people have clearly witnessed the difference between both the government’s and are fully aware of who the real visionary leader is.

“They [people] gave Naidu a chance in 2014 who misused his power to loot as much as possible and abandoned public welfare. In the last 30 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave transparent governance through village and ward secretariats, implemented various welfare schemes and created lakhs of jobs,” he said.

The YSRC leader said by 2024 over 80 lakh poor families will be entitled to ownership of their houses, fulfilling their distant dream through the government’s housing and OTS schemes.

“While the State government has been fulfilling the dreams of the poor by distributing house sites, constructing houses and providing ownership rights through the OTS, the Opposition leaders are still trying to defame the government through malicious propaganda and by filing PILs in the courts.”

He said the opposition parties in the State are jealous of the good governance of the Chief Minister and had been creating hurdles in the path of development.

Sajjala said the Chief Minister is trying to build a ‘human capital’ with ‘human assets’ by providing good governance and welfare.