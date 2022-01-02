STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RINL saw 69 per cent growth in sales volume last year, says CMD 

He said the steel company achieved a sales volume of 3.73 MTs against the production of 3.88 MTs with a sales turnover of Rs 19,370 crore, showing a growth of 69 per cent last year. 

Steel

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hoping 2022 to be a very promising year for RINL, its chairperson and managing director Atul Bhatt said the last January-March period was the best quarter for the company with respect to production and sales.

Addressing the employees on New Year’s Day here, the CMD said Rashtriya Ispat Nigam achieved improvement in all areas of operations last year.

“We achieved liquid steel production of 5.85 MTs with an average of 109 heats per day in 2021. This year, RINL will achieve another milestone in its efforts towards maintaining a leadership position in energy conservation. Commissioning activities at the forged wheel plant were completed and the first batch of wheels were handed over to the Railways.” 

“The dreaded second wave of  the pandemic affected us all. We lost many of our colleagues during this period. I take this opportunity to thank all Covid warriors, health and frontline workers for showing their solidarity during this difficult period. I am happy to say that most of the employees and workers have been vaccinated.”

