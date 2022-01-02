STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP ready for early elections: Chandrababu Naidu's message for Andhra CM

Terming the talks on poll alliances as just hypothetical, he said the TDP will not comment on such issues at this juncture.

Published: 02nd January 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:05 AM

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu meets former MLA Vangaveeti Radha at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he came across propaganda about the possibility of early elections in Andhra Pradesh (similar to what happened in Telangana in 2018), TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the TDP will be always ready to face the polls as and when they happen.

In an informal interaction with reporters at the party central office on Saturday, Naidu warned that the party will sideline leaders who do not work hard.

“The party will not make sacrifices for anybody. The non-working in-charges will be set aside. The TDP will take into account all failures and misdeeds of the government.” 

Stating that he, too, could not estimate the extent of financial decline that the YSRC government has caused in Andhra Pradesh in the past three years, Naidu said many chief ministers had served the united and residual AP but none caused “this kind of an inestimable and irreparable damage to the State economy”.

The ongoing rule is badly hurting the brand image of a progressive State like Andhra Pradesh, both nationally and internationally, he remarked.

He said the people are losing hope in finding a better future in the State, and from daily wage earners to industrialists, everybody was migrating from Andhra Pradesh to other States.

“Earlier, people used to migrate from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh in search of work. Now, there is reverse migration.” 

The TDP chief termed it unfortunate that the ruling YSRC is spearheading a ‘reign of terror’ by having an iron grip on the ACB and CID.

“Most remain silent as they are afraid of getting humiliated in the hands of the ruling party leaders. Others are leaving AP altogether in order to avoid any needless confrontation with unruly gangs and mafia here.”

Talking about the internal affairs of the TDP, he said he would hold meetings with the rank and file of all 175 Assembly constituencies.          

Naidu to leave for Kuppam on January 6

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to go to Kuppam from January 6 on a three-day visit to interact with the party leaders and cadres.

After the debacle in the local body elections, Naidu is expected to discuss with the local leaders on the steps that need to be taken for strengthening the party in his constituency.                

