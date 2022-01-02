Three killed, one injured in Vizag road accident on New Year’s Day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three youngsters were killed and one was injured after two motorcycles collided on BRTS Road at Arilova on New Year’s Day.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, Rambabu from Vivekananda Nagar, Arilova and Nitish from Pydimamba Colony, Vepagunta, all aged around 21 to 25 years.

The incident took place after the restrictions imposed by police from 10 pm to 5 am were lifted. Reportedly, the two overspeeding vehicles dashed against each other.

According to primary information from the police, Nitish and another youth were heading towards Arilova from Vepagunta, while Rakesh and Rambabu were going towards Simhachalam from Vivekananda Nagar.Arilova inspector Emmanuel Raju said while three of them died on the spot, one was injured. The injured was shifted to a private hospital for treatment, he said.

Additional DCP (traffic) Adinarayana said the youngsters did not have driving licences and were not wearing helmets. He said as a part of the special drive under 20 police stations comprising zone 1 and 2, the traffic police booked 134 cases of drunken driving, 1,820 cases for not wearing helmets, and nine cases for dangerous driving on December 31.

Most cases were recorded in zone 2 where 92 drunken driving cases, 1,022 cases of not wearing helmets, and five dangerous driving cases were recorded. The police seized 104 licences for traffic violations.