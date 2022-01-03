25 lakh Andhra teens to get Covid jabs in 5 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place to administer Covid vaccine to teens in the age group of 15-18 in the State from Monday as part of a special vaccination drive. The health department has kept 40 lakh doses of Covaxin ready to vaccinate 25 lakh teen beneficiaries in the State during the five-day drive, which will continue up to January 7.

As per the directions of Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, ASHA workers and ANMs conducted a door-to-door survey on Saturday and Sunday to identify teen beneficiaries by taking village/ward secretariat as a unit.The list of teen beneficiaries to administer Covid vaccine has been prepared. A large number of ANMs have been deployed for the vaccination drive.

All ward and village secretariat staff have been activated to ensure the success of the vaccination drive. About 20% of vaccination slots can be booked online, while the remaining 80% are walk-in slots. Covid protocol should be strictly adhered to during vaccination. Medical officers have been instructed to ensure that all the children in the age group of 15-18 are vaccinated during the special drive. In case, the teen beneficiaries are going to school or college, the timings of Covid Vaccination Centres will be extended to allot them evening slots for vaccination.