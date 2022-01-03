STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh aims energy savings worth Rs 539 crore in housing

Power supply, Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme envisages providing energy-efficient appliances to houses as part of measures to achieve energy and economic savings, reduce greenhouse gases and contribute to environmental protection.

The annual energy savings by installing energy-efficient appliances in 15 lakh houses are estimated to be around 1,674 million units, worth Rs 539.7 crore. The initiative will be advantageous to beneficiaries as it will reduce their power charges, and to the State as well in terms of reduction in financial burden against the cross-subsidy. 

As part of the endeavour to provide the best housing facility to the homeless poor under NPI, Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju has asked senior officials to prepare a special action plan for 28.3 lakh houses where star-rated low-energy consuming electrical appliances will be installed.

“I request officials of the housing department to make the State housing scheme the best model in the country by preparing an exclusive action plan and follow the best energy-efficient practices in coordination with the energy department”, he said. 

“The State government is keen on contributing to India’s commitment of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070 by implementing energy-efficient measures in the country’s biggest housing programme. This will also benefit the beneficiaries in the form of reduction in electricity bills,” the minister said. 

Briefing the minister on the progress of the scheme,  Special Chief Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain said the government has sanctioned 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY-YSR urban scheme and PMAY-YSR Gramin Scheme in the 1st phase which is targeted to be completed by June, 2022 with unit cost of Rs 1.80 lakh. 

The construction of 10.72 lakh houses has already been started. These houses are being built in 10,055 layouts. It is estimated that with these energy-efficient appliances the annual energy savings for each house will be 1,116 units, cost of which is Rs 3,598.

“As the construction of houses in the State are going on a fast track mode, it is the right time for the housing department to inform beneficiaries from now itself about the facility of energy-efficient appliances that shall be provided to them,” Jain added. The housing department will be spending Rs 7,080 crore on the electrification works of the Jagananna colonies. 

Special Secretary Housing, Rahul Pandey and  MD, AP Housing Corporation, Narayan Bharat Gupta were asked to fully focus on proposed energy efficiency measures in Jagananna Colonies by motivating the field staff and the beneficiaries. 

The housing department in coordination with the energy department will conduct a training programme on Eco-Niwas Samhitha for around 650 gram and ward volunteers and staff of the village and ward secretariats in the first phase.Also, implementation of energy-efficient measures recommended by Indo Swiss BEEP in Jagananna colonies will help to reduce temperatures inside the houses. 

