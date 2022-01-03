STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDL, Singareni workers’ unions extend support to Visakhapatnam steel plant agitation

Singareni workers president S Venkata Swamy said they resisted the attempts to privatise coal mines through a two-day agitation.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Representatives of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad and Singareni Coal Mine Workers’ Union on Sunday visited the relay hunger strike camp being organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem and extended solidarity to the agitation against privatisation of the steel plant. 

BDL honorary president T Venkatesh said they will continue their agitation against the Central policies with regard to the defence sector and at the same support the steel plant agitation. Singareni workers president S Venkata Swamy said they resisted the attempts to privatise coal mines through a two-day agitation. He said for their strike Visakhapatnam steel plant workers’ agitation was a real inspiration.  

“All united agitations will achieve their demands. Singareni workers are ready to extend their full support to the agitation being waged by steel plant workers against the privatisation,” he added Speaking on the occasion porata committee chairman D Adinarayana said they will continue their agitation till the Centre withdrew its decision to privatise the steel plant. 

Meanwhile, Central Public Sector Coordination Committee which met here on Sunday asked people to support the general strike on Feb 23 and 24 to protect the national assets from being sold.

