Cops conduct cordon & search op in Andhra's Prakasam; seize vehicles, drugs

ONGOLE: With an aim to control the crimes, the Prakasam police on Sunday, under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg, conducted a cordon and search operation at various localities under several police station limits of the district including Addanki, Chirala, Vetapalem, Giddalur, Cumbham on Sunday. During the operation, the police inspected registration certificates of two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws and seized a large number of vehicles flouting the norms.

The police also seized 32 litres of arrack, 37 liquor bottles and 5 kg ganja. As part of the operation, the police inquired about the movement of strangers in the nearby localities and took three suspects into their custody. During the operation, the police seized 181 vehicles including 169 motorcycles, 11 auto-rickshaws and a tractor for not holding valid registration and legal documents.

As part of the cordon and search operation, the police asked the general public to co-operate with them in taking legal action against criminals. The police have also explained to the public various measures being taken by them to control crimes and urged them to report anti-social elements.