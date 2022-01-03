Jagan government taking employees for granted: TDP MLC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu on Sunday found fault with the State government for taking employees for granted and said it was absurd on part of the officials to present the financial situation of the State to employees association leaders after calling them for talks on PRC report and fitment.

In a press release, he claimed that the Chandrababu regime solved various problems of the employees even when there was a deficit budget for the State. He demanded to know why the YSRC regime has failed to keep the promises made to employees, including the scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme.“The government is just giving lame excuses of financial problems when the employees are only demanding fulfillment of the promises made to them,” he said.