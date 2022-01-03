Murders in Andhra's Kurnool rise to 133 in 2021 from 97 in 2020

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The district has seen a rise in the number of murders with 133 being recorded in 2021 against 97 in 2020. Nandyal division has been identified as a vulnerable region as it witnessed a series of murders.

On an average, the district reported 11 murders in 2021, an increase from 8 in 2020. As per police records, as many as 38 women were killed for various reasons including dowry, and rape. A YouTube journalist was murdered for allegedly exposing illegal activities of a police constable in Nandyal town. A woman police officer was murdered by her husband in Venkatayapalle village near Dhone.

District SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy informed that police have controlled the situation by and large. However, he added that local issues, especially financial and land disputes among others, were key reasons behind the murders.

