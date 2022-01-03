‘Prepare detailed project report to revive Annamaiah Margam’: TTD chairman

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy on Sunday directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rejuvenation of the road, trekked by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, leading to Tirumala which is also popularly known as Annamaiah Margam.

He inspected the road from Mamandur to Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive survey and send proposals to the forest department for its revival as resolved recently by the TTD Board. He said the Annamaiah Margam will be useful for all devotees coming on foot from YSR Kadapa district and Hyderabad.

YV Subba Reddy explained that in the backdrop of the recent rain havoc, which caused landslides and heavy damage to both the ghat roads, Annamaiah Margam will serve as a suitable alternative to devotees.

He directed officials to prepare a DPR for the 23-km path and call for tenders to build a road from Mamandur to Tirumala without any hindrance to wildlife in the forest belt. He pointed out that laying of a third road was envisaged during the regime of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and was debated by the TTD Board as well.

Now, on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the third ghat road to Tirumala will be developed at the earliest, he averred. TTD DFO Srinivasulu Reddy and deputy EE (civil) Rama Koteswara Rao were also present

‘Recommendation letters will not be taken for 10 days’

Meanwhile, the TTD chairman appealed to all VIPs not to send any recommendation letters for Vaikunta Ekadasi/Dwadasi darshans. He urged VIPs to understand and support TTD’s decision to provide hassle-free darshan to common devotees who have purchased online tickets.

The TTD chief further said, “In view of the ongoing repairs at many cottages and rooms, accommodation for all legislators are being organised at Nandakam and Vakulamatha rest houses. If the accommodation at Tirumala is not sufficient, then they should come prepared to make a halt at Tirupati itself.” He said SRIVANI Trust devotees should take rooms at Madhavam, Srinivasam and SV Guest House.