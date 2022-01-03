Reveal identities of suspects, prove claim, Andhra Minister Velampalli tells TDP's Radha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna’s claims of a threat to his life, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Sunday asked Radha to reveal the identities of people who conducted recce near his residence and prove his claims.

Addressing the media, Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on TDP leaders for ‘unleashing caste and hate politics to gain political mileage’ and criticised Radha for dancing to Chandrababu Naidu’s tunes. “It will be helpful to the police in carrying out the investigation if Radha can reveal further details instead of making allegations. If his claim is true, he should cooperate with the police. Has Radha even lodged any police complaint in this regard?” the minister sought to know.

He wanted Radha to remember that Congress leader and his father, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga alias Ranga, had staged protests against TDP in Vijayawada in the past. “Vijayawada people have almost forgotten Radha. It is better for him to stay away from the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu. It is really surprising why Radha joined the TDP as his father Ranga was assassinated in 1988 when the party was in power.”

Vijayawada city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata had previously said that the department is taking all measures to provide safety and security to Radha, and a special team was investigating the case.

“Despite the CM’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructions to provide a security cover to Radha, the TDP leader refused saying his followers and well-wishers will protect him. Though there was no complaint lodged on the issue, police visited Radha’s house and inspected the area,” he explained.

Responding to Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the DGP, the city top cop clarified that the police had met Radha several times and also sought details pertaining to the incident. “However, Radha refused to give a complaint and video proof supporting his claims.”