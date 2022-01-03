STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reveal identities of suspects, prove claim, Andhra Minister Velampalli tells TDP's Radha

Responding to Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the DGP, the city top cop clarified that the police had met Radha several times and also sought details pertaining to the incident.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna’s claims of a threat to his life, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Sunday asked Radha to reveal the identities of people who conducted recce near his residence and prove his claims. 

Addressing the media, Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on TDP leaders for ‘unleashing caste and hate politics to gain political mileage’ and criticised Radha for dancing to Chandrababu Naidu’s tunes. “It will be helpful to the police in carrying out the investigation if Radha can reveal further details instead of making allegations. If his claim is true, he should cooperate with the police. Has Radha even lodged any police complaint in this regard?” the minister sought to know. 

He wanted Radha to remember that Congress leader and his father, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga alias Ranga, had staged protests against TDP in Vijayawada in the past. “Vijayawada people have almost forgotten Radha. It is better for him to stay away from the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu. It is really surprising why Radha joined the TDP as his father Ranga was assassinated in 1988 when the party was in power.”

Vijayawada city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata had previously said that the department is taking all measures to provide safety and security to Radha, and a special team was investigating the case.
“Despite the CM’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructions to provide a security cover to Radha, the TDP leader refused saying his followers and well-wishers will protect him. Though there was no complaint lodged on the issue, police visited Radha’s house and inspected the area,” he explained.  

Responding to Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the DGP, the city top cop clarified that the police had met Radha several times and also sought details pertaining to the incident. “However, Radha refused to give a complaint and video proof supporting his claims.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velampalli Velampalli Srinivasa Rao Vangaveeti Radha Krishna
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp