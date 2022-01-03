STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Andhra districts log new Covid cases in double digits; 103 more recover

The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each. Krishna and Nellore reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each. 

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 130 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.The State’s Covid-19 chart now showed 20,77,486 total positives, 20,61,729 recoveries and 14,497 deaths, the latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. The active coronavirus infections in the State rose to 1,260, it added.

Seven districts reported new cases in double digits. Visakhapatnam district logged the highest of 35 new cases followed by 27 in Chittoor, 21 in Krishna district, 19 in Guntur and East Godavari each and 10 in Anantapur. The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each.Krishna and Nellore reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each. Chittoor has the highest of 238 active cases, while Kadapa has the lowest of 17 cases.

