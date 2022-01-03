STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two, including Odisha student, drown in Vizag's RK Beach

The police said the beach stretch from Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda was safe as the sea currents reach the shore after traveling almost 50m and the water there is placid.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

RK Beach where one person drowned and two went missing on Sunday.

RK Beach where one person drowned and two went missing on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people drowned, one of whom was a student from Odisha, even as two others went missing in the sea over the New Year’s weekend in separate incidents in Visakhapatnam. A group of eight friends from Secunderabad had come to Vizag to celebrate New Year. On Sunday, as the group ventured into the sea at RK Beach, three of the eight were pulled by strong waves. 

Lifeguards rescued K Siva Kumar (20) but he breathed his last at the hospital immediately after he was admitted. Community guards and marine police were searching for the missing two till the evening. At YMCA Beach, three of the five students from Bhadrak in Odisha ventured into the sea. While two of them were able to come back to the shore safely, Sumitra Tripathy drowned after she was pulled by the strong currents. Her body was recovered and shifted to King George Hospital. 

All the eight friends from Secunderabad are in the 17-20 age group. The two missing were identified as Md Aziz and N Siva Kumar.Three Town CI Korada Rama Rao informed the Navy and marine staff about the incident and requested them to undertake rescue operations with the help of speed boats and helicopters. 

Drowning incidents are being regularly reported despite the police and lifeguards warning visitors to stay away from the sea at RK Beach and Yarada, as they are considered unsafe for swimming. The stretch from RK beach to YMCA is considered dangerous due to shallow waters and as strong currents reach the shore within 10m distance. The police said the beach stretch from Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda was safe as the sea currents reach the shore after traveling almost 50m and the water there is placid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Beach Visakhapatnam drowning RK Beach drowning YMCA Beach
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp