Two, including Odisha student, drown in Vizag's RK Beach

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people drowned, one of whom was a student from Odisha, even as two others went missing in the sea over the New Year’s weekend in separate incidents in Visakhapatnam. A group of eight friends from Secunderabad had come to Vizag to celebrate New Year. On Sunday, as the group ventured into the sea at RK Beach, three of the eight were pulled by strong waves.

Lifeguards rescued K Siva Kumar (20) but he breathed his last at the hospital immediately after he was admitted. Community guards and marine police were searching for the missing two till the evening. At YMCA Beach, three of the five students from Bhadrak in Odisha ventured into the sea. While two of them were able to come back to the shore safely, Sumitra Tripathy drowned after she was pulled by the strong currents. Her body was recovered and shifted to King George Hospital.

All the eight friends from Secunderabad are in the 17-20 age group. The two missing were identified as Md Aziz and N Siva Kumar.Three Town CI Korada Rama Rao informed the Navy and marine staff about the incident and requested them to undertake rescue operations with the help of speed boats and helicopters.

Drowning incidents are being regularly reported despite the police and lifeguards warning visitors to stay away from the sea at RK Beach and Yarada, as they are considered unsafe for swimming. The stretch from RK beach to YMCA is considered dangerous due to shallow waters and as strong currents reach the shore within 10m distance. The police said the beach stretch from Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda was safe as the sea currents reach the shore after traveling almost 50m and the water there is placid.