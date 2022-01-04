4.92 lakh teens  get Covid jabs on Day One

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 4,92,613 beneficiaries were administered Covaxin by 10 pm on Monday, the first day of Covid vaccination drive for teens in the age group of 15-18. The state government has set a target of administering Covid vaccine to 25 lakh beneficiaries in five days at the rate of five lakh teens a day.

The officials said they have kept 40 lakh Covaxin doses ready for the success of the vaccination drive. School and college students were administered vaccines by ANMs either at Covid vaccination centres or special camps. “There has been an overwhelming response from teenagers to the vaccination drive,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. Hymavathi told TNIE.