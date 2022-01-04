STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50.58 lakh Andhra Pradesh farmers get Rs 1,036 crore as Rythu Bharosa third tranche

As part of the scheme, the government is directly crediting the aid into the bank accounts of beneficiaries to meet the cost of their farm operations.

Published: 04th January 2022

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs 1,036 crore as the third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan, benefiting 50.58 lakh farmers in the state. The government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 19,813 crore to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme so far.

As part of the scheme, the government is directly crediting the aid into the bank accounts of beneficiaries to meet the cost of their farm operations. A sum of Rs 7,500 is being deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts in May (Kharif) and Rs 4,000 in October (Rabi) and Rs 2,000 in January (Sankranti) amounting to Rs 13,500 per annum under Rythu Bharosa. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said Andhra Pradesh stood first in the Good Governance Index in Agriculture and Allied Sectors by registering a growth rate of 11.3% between 2019 and 2021. “The state government has been supporting farmers from supplying seeds to procurement of crop to ensure their welfare, besides promoting growth,” he said. 

The horticulture growth has increased to 12.3% from a mere 4.7%. The state has set a new record in milk production by registering 11.7% growth due to the launch of the Palavelluva scheme, in association with Amul. The state has also achieved a 10.3% growth in meat production. The entire country is showing interest in the RBK model of AP, he added. 

