Clarity on movie tickets likely by February 1st week, says Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday informed the State High Court that it has formed a committee to decide on the rates of tickets in theatres and clarity on the issue is expected by the first week of February. Advocate General S Sriram also informed the court that the committee had already met once and would meet again soon.

The advocate general made these observations before the bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, which was hearing an appeal of the state government against the single judge order staying the GO 35 issued fixing the movie ticket rates at cinemas in municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats in the state.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel of one of the petitioners VV Satish said the orders of the court to fix the rates of movie tickets in consultation with the joint collectors of districts were not being implemented. Satish further said joint collectors were not accepting their applications directly due to which they had send them through registered post.

At this juncture, Advocate General Sriram said they would ask the joint collectors to accept the applications. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.

State asked to implement RTE provisions in toto

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to implement the provisions of the Right to Education Act with regard to 25 per cent quota in toto from the next academic year and disposed off the Public Interest Litigation filed in this regard.

The court took into consideration an affidavit filed by the state government assuring the former to implement the 25 per cent quota for pupils from economically backward sections in private schools under the Act.