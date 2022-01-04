Andhra Pradesh's active caseload rises by 197 in four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in Covid-19 active caseload in the state continued as fresh infections outnumbered recoveries even in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. From 1,081 on December 30 last year, the active cases rose to 1,278 on Monday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh reported 122 new infections from over 15,000 samples tested in the 24 hours. The state, so far, has reported more than 20.77 lakh infections from a total of 3.13 crore samples tested.

Three districts -- Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Kadapa -- did not report even a single infection while five districts logged less than 10 cases. Visakhapatnam reported the highest of 41 positives followed by 19 in Krishna. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Viskahapatnam went past 1.59 lakh.

A total of 103 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries to 20.61 lakh. Seven districts now have less than 100 active cases.

Four districts reported a spike in caseload when compared to Sunday while the active cases remained constant in West Godavari and Srikakulam.

The lone death was reported from Visakhapatnam district taking the overall fatalities in the district to 1,140.