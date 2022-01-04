Vijayawada Railway Division sees spurt in suicides on tracks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been a substantial increase in suicides on railway tracks under the Vijayawada railway division in comparison to last year. While 137 people died by suicide on the tracks in 2020, the number rose to 234 in 2021.

As per data released by the Superintendent of Railway Police (Vijayawada) Rahul Dev Singh on Monday, a total of 1,520 cases were reported under Vijayawada Railway Division limits during 2021. Of which 826 cases were registered as suspicious deaths under CrPC 174. As many as 234 were suicides, 116 cases pertained to passengers accidentally falling off the train and 351 were reported as deaths caused while crossing the railway track.

While 66 cases were registered in the train or on the railway platforms due to health problems, three cases due to electric shock and 56 cases due to various reasons. A total of 618 deceased were identified and the bodies were handed over to their family members. Compensation was also provided to their respective families on behalf of the railways and the government.

In 2021, 178 accused involved in robberies were arrested and Rs 32 lakh was recovered from them. In comparison to 2020, the railway police recovered 61 per cent more theft property in 2021.

The GRP & RPF teams travelled in 60 trains for beat duties to prevent crime in the year 2021. As part of Covid-19 precautionary measures, challans were imposed against 4,931 persons who were found without masks in trains and Railway Stations. The total challan amount of Rs 5,77,090 was collected. When it comes to enforcement, around 1,024 kg of ganja was seized and 114 agents/peddlers were arrested in 2021. As many as 101 cases were booked against them.

More people utilised services of toll-free number

A toll-free number, 1512, was introduced for the convenience of the passengers travelling through Andhra. Around 240 passengers have utilised the toll-free number and the cases were resolved by the Government Railway Police personnel. When compared with 2020, the toll-free number received 75 more calls in 2021.