Andhra Pradesh aims at 25 crore person days of NREGS work

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department officials are planning to complete at least 25 crore person days’ work in the current fiscal besides focusing on the creation of assets under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

Stating that they have already completed 22 crore person days out of the total 23.50 crore sanctioned by the Centre so far, an official told TNIE that they are confident of completing the remaining 1.50 crore person days by mid-February and sending proposals to the Centre requesting for allocation of more person days.

"We are hoping to complete up to 26 crore person days by the end of the current fiscal. This is a demand-driven programme and we should provide work to all those coming forward," he said.

Saying that the number of workers turning for NREGS works is low at present because of the agriculture works and festive season, the officials felt that there will be a gradual increase in demand after Sankranti.