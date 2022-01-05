STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh aims at 25 crore person days of NREGS work

Saying that the number of workers turning for NREGS works is low at present because of the agriculture works and festive season, the officials feel there will be an increase in demand after Sannkranti

Published: 05th January 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The number of workers attending the MGNREGS works, which stood at more than 50 lakh per day at one point of time, has dropped to around eight lakh in August.

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department officials are planning to complete at least 25 crore person days’ work in the current fiscal besides focusing on the creation of assets under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

Stating that they have already completed 22 crore person days out of the total 23.50 crore sanctioned by the Centre so far, an official told TNIE that they are confident of completing the remaining 1.50 crore person days by mid-February and sending proposals to the Centre requesting for allocation of more person days.

"We are hoping to complete up to 26 crore person days by the end of the current fiscal. This is a demand-driven programme and we should provide work to all those coming forward," he said.

Saying that the number of workers turning for NREGS works is low at present because of the agriculture works and festive season, the officials felt that there will be a gradual increase in demand after Sankranti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREGS work Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp