STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan, Nitin Gadkari discuss Bhogapuram National Highway

On 2nd day of Delhi tour, Jagan meets 3 more Union ministers, pushes for Andhra Pradesh’s demands

Published: 05th January 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held discussions with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a national highway from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram via Rushikonda and Bheemili.

On the second day of his tour to the national capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy met Gadkari and other Union ministers and discussed with them issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

Thanking Gadkari for sanctioning various national highway projects to the State, Jagan, in his hour-long meeting with the Union minister, said the proposed NH from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram will be very useful for Visakhapatnam. “The NH will shorten the distance from Visakhapatnam port to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and go close to the beach corridor projects,” he observed 

“The highway will contribute to the development of tourism in the region, and make for easy commute to the Bhogapuram International Airport,’’ the Chief Minister said and sought for a six-lane highway considering the traffic congestion in Vishakhapatnam. 

The Chief Minister also requested the Union minister to consider the State government’s previous appeal to grant a bypass road on the eastern side of Vijayawada and said the land acquisition for it will be completed as soon as possible. He added that exemption will be given on SGST and royalty to reduce the cost of the project and urged the Centre to take up the project as soon as possible. 

The CM requested the minister to extend the four-lane road in Bapatla in Guntur district as part of construction of NH-216 on Kathipudi–Ongole corridor as there is a possibility of traffic jams due to presence of educational institutions, tourist destinations and an air base.

Jagan also called on Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and also Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan before ending his two-day tour to Delhi.

It may be recalled that Jagan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Sinha and discussed various issues including fulfilment of assurances made as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Nitin Gadkari Bhogapuram National Highway
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp