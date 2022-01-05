Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan, Nitin Gadkari discuss Bhogapuram National Highway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held discussions with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a national highway from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram via Rushikonda and Bheemili.

On the second day of his tour to the national capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy met Gadkari and other Union ministers and discussed with them issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

Thanking Gadkari for sanctioning various national highway projects to the State, Jagan, in his hour-long meeting with the Union minister, said the proposed NH from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram will be very useful for Visakhapatnam. “The NH will shorten the distance from Visakhapatnam port to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and go close to the beach corridor projects,” he observed

“The highway will contribute to the development of tourism in the region, and make for easy commute to the Bhogapuram International Airport,’’ the Chief Minister said and sought for a six-lane highway considering the traffic congestion in Vishakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union minister to consider the State government’s previous appeal to grant a bypass road on the eastern side of Vijayawada and said the land acquisition for it will be completed as soon as possible. He added that exemption will be given on SGST and royalty to reduce the cost of the project and urged the Centre to take up the project as soon as possible.

The CM requested the minister to extend the four-lane road in Bapatla in Guntur district as part of construction of NH-216 on Kathipudi–Ongole corridor as there is a possibility of traffic jams due to presence of educational institutions, tourist destinations and an air base.

Jagan also called on Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and also Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan before ending his two-day tour to Delhi.

It may be recalled that Jagan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Sinha and discussed various issues including fulfilment of assurances made as per the AP Reorganisation Act.