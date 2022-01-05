STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corp to celebrate National Tourism Day

Corporation to organise events like Heritage Walks and competitions for school children in all districts in association with respective district administrations, adhering to relevant guidelines.

Published: 05th January 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Andhra Pradesh tourism.

Representational image of Andhra Pradesh tourism.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority CEO and managing director of AP Tourism Development Corporation Satyanarayana on Tuesday, said National Tourism Day will be celebrated across the State highlighting “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, celebrating 75 years of India Independence. The CEO held a video conference with the regional directors, district tourism officers and divisional managers to discuss on the arrangements for the tourism day, which will be celebrated on January 25.

Satyanarayana said apart from State level celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Tourism will organise events like Heritage Walks and competitions for school children in all districts in association with respective district administrations, adhering to the guidelines released by the Ministry of Tourism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Heritage Walks National Tourism Day Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp