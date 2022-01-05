Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corp to celebrate National Tourism Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority CEO and managing director of AP Tourism Development Corporation Satyanarayana on Tuesday, said National Tourism Day will be celebrated across the State highlighting “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, celebrating 75 years of India Independence. The CEO held a video conference with the regional directors, district tourism officers and divisional managers to discuss on the arrangements for the tourism day, which will be celebrated on January 25.

Satyanarayana said apart from State level celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Tourism will organise events like Heritage Walks and competitions for school children in all districts in association with respective district administrations, adhering to the guidelines released by the Ministry of Tourism.