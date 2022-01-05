APSRTC to operate special buses for Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to operate 7,000 special buses from January 7 to 13 to meet the passenger rush during the Sankranti festival. The special buses will ferry passengers to the neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The APSRTC will charge 50 per cent more than the normal fare for the special service.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy on Tuesday said of the 4,500 special buses that will be operated for Sankranti, 2,500 will be operated to Hyderabad, 120 to Chennai, 300 to Bengaluru, 600 to Vijayawada, 800 to Visakhapatnam and 2,600 buses to other places. 1,000 buses will be operated to Hyderabad from various parts of the state.

Nodal officers will be appointed in the neighbouring states to coordinate with the passengers at different depots, he said. The ED also said a few special buses will ply from the district centres to the major cities. The RTC has enabled advance reservation facility for the special service. APSRTC will charge 50 per cent surcharge on special buses, he added. Reddy also asked the passengers to book their tickets well in advance at www. apsrtconline.in to avoid last-minute rush. All the special buses will be operated keeping in view the Covid-appropriate behavior.