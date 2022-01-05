STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to operate special buses for Sankranti

7,000 special buses to ferry passengers to neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Published: 05th January 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to operate 7,000 special buses from January 7 to 13 to meet the passenger rush during the Sankranti festival. The special buses will ferry passengers to the neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The APSRTC will charge 50 per cent more than the normal fare for the special service.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy on Tuesday said of the 4,500 special buses that will be operated for Sankranti, 2,500 will be operated to Hyderabad, 120 to Chennai, 300 to Bengaluru, 600 to Vijayawada, 800 to Visakhapatnam and 2,600 buses to other places. 1,000 buses will be operated to Hyderabad from various parts of the state.

Nodal officers will be appointed in the neighbouring states to coordinate with the passengers at different depots, he said. The ED also said a few special buses will ply from the district centres to the major cities. The RTC has enabled advance reservation facility for the special service. APSRTC will charge 50 per cent surcharge on special buses, he added. Reddy also asked the passengers to book their tickets well in advance at www. apsrtconline.in to avoid last-minute rush. All the special buses will be operated keeping in view the Covid-appropriate behavior.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation APSRTC Sankranti special buses
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp