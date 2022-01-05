STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan demolished Amaravati, pushed Andhra Pradesh into deeper debt trap

TDP chief Naidu alleged that the destruction that began with the demolition of Praja Vedika in 2019 had been going on endlessly.

Published: 05th January 2022

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a blistering attack on the 32-month rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called the former a ‘man of destruction’ whose regime “perpetrated attacks on the constitutional institutions, obstructed Polavaram, demolished Amaravati, centralised corruption and put financial burden on the poor.”

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition described Jagan as a ‘betrayer’ and ‘professional liar’ “who is bent on ruining Andhra Pradesh in an irreparable manner.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Naidu alleged that the destruction that began with the demolition of Praja Vedika in 2019 had been going on endlessly.  

The TDP chief said the poorer sections are bearing the brunt of Jagan’s reckless policies, which pushed the State into a deeper debt trap. “The educated and business sections may go to other States for opportunities but the poor people will have to remain in AP and repay the mounting debt that is a result of the corrupt regime’s policies,” he charged.

Naidu dared the Chief Minister to release a white paper on how much loans the State got and how much of them were spent on welfare. “The TDP regime gave 10 times more than what Navaratnalu has,” he claimed.

Naidu asserted that an able administrator will only look for opportunities to create wealth so as to generate income and meet welfare goals in a sustainable manner. But, Jagan crushed Amaravati despite it being a `2 lakh crore asset. Already, `10,000 crore was spent on capital buildings which were now in a dilapidated condition due to the YSRC’s atrocious policies,” he alleged.

The TDP chief lamented that Amaravati marked the peak of destruction under the Jagan rule. Over 29,000 farmers voluntarily gave 33,000 acres with a noble objective to construct the Capital of their State. The intellectuals should debate this issue and analyse the disastrous consequences of the government’s destruction...” Naidu held the government’s reverse tendering responsible for the delay in Polavaram completion. 

