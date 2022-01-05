STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert team to assess damages to chilli crop in Guntur and Prakasam districts

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao chaired a meeting with directors of various pest controlling and management agencies to discuss the issue in Guntur on Jan 4.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of 30 agriculturalists and scientists will visit villages in Guntur and Prakasam districts to inspect the damages to chilli crop due to pest and viral infestations, and submit a report to the Mirchi Task Force Committee, said committee chairman and MP GVL Narasimha Rao. 

He chaired a meeting with directors of various pest controlling and management agencies to discuss the issue, here on Tuesday. 

An expert team, including Mirch Task Force Committee director Kochin Rema Sri and senior scientist Padmaja, has been formed to inspect the damages to chilli, the MP said. According to official records, 90 per cent of the crop grown in Guntur district suffered damages due to pest infestations.

