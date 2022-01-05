STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD appointments: Issue notices through advertisements, Andhra Pradesh HC tells BJP leader 

The directive was issued based on G Bhanu Prakash Reddy's petition challenging the appointment of a few, who have been facing cases against them, in the TTD Trust Board.

Published: 05th January 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy to issue notices through advertisement in vernacular newspapers to those who have refused to take the notices served on them. The directive was issued based on his petition challenging the appointment of a few, who have been facing cases against them, in the TTD Trust Board. 

The petition filed by Bhanu Prakash Reddy came for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy Tuesday. 

The petitioner’s counsel N Aswini Kumar informed the Bench that the notices sent to three Trust Board members Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MN Sashidhar and Alluri Maheswari have returned while some others have refused to take the notices. The Bench asked those who accepted the notices to file their counter and posted the matter to further hearing on February 7.

Meanwhile, the High Court Tuesday posted further hearing into the petition challenging the GO 2 issued by the government in March last year delegating the powers of panchayat secretaries to village revenue officers, to January 20.

The HC had earlier issued interim orders staying the operationalisation of the GO. The government filed a supplementary petition seeking lifting of the stay order. When the petition came for hearing, the government said it is not urging the court for hearing of the supplementary petition and the government is yet to take a decision on withdrawing the GO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy TTD Trust Board
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp