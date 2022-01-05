TTD appointments: Issue notices through advertisements, Andhra Pradesh HC tells BJP leader 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy to issue notices through advertisement in vernacular newspapers to those who have refused to take the notices served on them. The directive was issued based on his petition challenging the appointment of a few, who have been facing cases against them, in the TTD Trust Board.

The petition filed by Bhanu Prakash Reddy came for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy Tuesday.

The petitioner’s counsel N Aswini Kumar informed the Bench that the notices sent to three Trust Board members Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MN Sashidhar and Alluri Maheswari have returned while some others have refused to take the notices. The Bench asked those who accepted the notices to file their counter and posted the matter to further hearing on February 7.

Meanwhile, the High Court Tuesday posted further hearing into the petition challenging the GO 2 issued by the government in March last year delegating the powers of panchayat secretaries to village revenue officers, to January 20.

The HC had earlier issued interim orders staying the operationalisation of the GO. The government filed a supplementary petition seeking lifting of the stay order. When the petition came for hearing, the government said it is not urging the court for hearing of the supplementary petition and the government is yet to take a decision on withdrawing the GO.