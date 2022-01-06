Andhra Pradesh cops step up vigil to prevent cockfights

S Thrimurthulu and Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Despite the district administration’s prohibitory orders against the conduct of cockfights, organisers brace up to hold the event during Sankranti.

Leaders from political parties, as well as wealthy traders who have been exercising control over the bloodsport in the area for a long time, have already, reportedly, held secret auctions to claim rights over spaces to hold cockfights in makeshift tents. According to the sources, the highest bid has been reported from Thimmapuram panchayat limits at Rs 1 crore, which is the highest amongst the rural mandals in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, District SP M Ravindranadh Babu told they will not spare anyone who organises the bloodsport. It may be recalled that the SP in various occasions, gave clear instructions to all the sub-inspector level police personnel to prevent the cockfight and other gambling games.

The district police created awareness amongst the local leaders and youths to organise cultural events and other sports for the Sankranti festival, the SP said. SP M Ravindranadh Babu on Tuesday met district collector Ch Hari Kiran and discussed the antecedents of cockfight and measures to be taken to prevent the event in the district.

The SP and collector held a review meeting with the sub-divisional and revenue divisional level officers to prevent the bloodsport. The district administration has decided to clamp section 144 of the CrPC in the area for 17 days beginning from January 7.

DGP to hold review meeting

In order to control gambling and cockfights during the Sankranti festival, Krishna district police and Vijayawada city police have started tracing the antecedents by identifying persons who were once arrested for both organising and participating in the bloodsport.

The police are taking previous offenders into preventive custody to avoid untoward incidents during the festival. In view of the Omicron threat, it is learnt that DGP Gautam Sawang will soon be conducting a meeting with all the district SPs and commissioners regarding security arrangements and measures to be implemented in the wake of increasing Covid- 19 cases in the state.