STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cops step up vigil to prevent cockfights

Section 144 to be clamped in East Godavari to curtail bloodsport; Krishna district police go for preventive arrests

Published: 06th January 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police organise sports in the villages to wean away youth from gambling during Sankranti in East Godavari district on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

Police organise sports in the villages to wean away youth from gambling during Sankranti in East Godavari district on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By S Thrimurthulu and Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Despite the district administration’s prohibitory orders against the conduct of cockfights, organisers brace up to hold the event during Sankranti.

Leaders from political parties, as well as wealthy traders who have been exercising control over the bloodsport in the area for a long time, have already, reportedly, held secret auctions to claim rights over spaces to hold cockfights in makeshift tents. According to the sources, the highest bid has been reported from Thimmapuram panchayat limits at Rs 1 crore, which is the highest amongst the rural mandals in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, District SP M Ravindranadh Babu told they will not spare anyone who organises the bloodsport. It may be recalled that the SP in various occasions, gave clear instructions to all the sub-inspector level police personnel to prevent the cockfight and other gambling games.

The district police created awareness amongst the local leaders and youths to organise cultural events and other sports for the Sankranti festival, the SP said. SP M Ravindranadh Babu on Tuesday met district collector Ch Hari Kiran and discussed the antecedents of cockfight and measures to be taken to prevent the event in the district.

The SP and collector held a review meeting with the sub-divisional and revenue divisional level officers to prevent the bloodsport. The district administration has decided to clamp section 144 of the CrPC in the area for 17 days beginning from January 7.

DGP to hold review meeting

In order to control gambling and cockfights during the Sankranti festival, Krishna district police and Vijayawada city police have started tracing the antecedents by identifying persons who were once arrested for both organising and participating in the bloodsport.

The police are taking previous offenders into preventive custody to avoid untoward incidents during the festival. In view of the Omicron threat, it is learnt that DGP Gautam Sawang will soon be conducting a meeting with all the district SPs and commissioners regarding security arrangements and measures to be implemented in the wake of increasing Covid- 19 cases in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police Sankranti cockfights East Godavari district Krishna district
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp