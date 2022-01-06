STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra Pradesh government for hike in fuel, sand prices

Naidu remarked that the sand rates increased by five times and even then it was not available in the state.

Published: 06th January 2022

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the state is facing a more dangerous threat from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “misrule” than coronavirus, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu observed that the people can escape from Covid infection but there will be no escape if one was struck by the ‘Jagan virus’.

Alleging that the last three years of Jagan’s rule caused unprecedented financial, physical and mental pain and anguish to all sections of the people, he said though the debts of the state crossed Rs 7 lakh crore development is not visible in the YSRC regime.

Naidu was addressing a state-level meeting of MPs, MLAs and in-charges of parliamentary and assembly constituencies on Wednesday. “Andhra Pradesh suffered greater damage under the YSRC rule when compared to that caused by the state bifurcation.”

Naidu recalled how the TDP regime gave a good direction and raised hopes on the development of AP when it had very limited resources after the bifurcation and 43 per cent fitment was given to employees despite the precarious finances.

Naidu asserted that the TDP regime spent Rs 64,000 crore on irrigation projects and completed 71 per cent works on Polavaram. “Amaravati was developed into a Rs 2 lakh crore worth asset. Whereas, Jagan has failed to control the prices, raised existing taxes and imposed new taxes on garbage.” The TDP chief lamented that the entire state was reeling under the YSRC eclipse.

Charging the CM with destroying the education infrastructure as well, Naidu said while classes up to second grade were being merged with the Anganwadi system, and others with high school. 

Naidu remarked that the sand rates increased by five times and even then it was not available in the state. The Jagan regime, which promised prohibition, made the people drink over Rs 124 crore worth liquor in one day, he said.

